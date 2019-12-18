Twice recently, two men have died in standoffs with police.
In response, Capt. Trevis Newport said at a press conference that the police try to help, but they just can’t sometimes and that they go to these places in the first place out of the community’s best interest. This answer seems like little more than a shrug and shirks responsibility for the men who died. I think people need to ask more questions.
Could the police do a better job of de-escalating things with Cato? Do these officers need better training so this kind of thing doesn’t happen? Did the cops arriving contribute to the death of Rodriguez, who killed himself? Possibly. When someone is in distress like that and the cops arrive, it can scare them into making a panicked decision. I don’t know what happened, I wasn’t there, but it seems like a perfect example why Yucca Valley and the Morongo Basin could use a crisis response team.
In Denver, for example, the police department is trying a program where “unarmed first-responder teams of paramedics and mental health professionals” are the first to arrive at these kinds of scenes, who use “crisis de-escalation techniques to stabilize the situation, and then try to figure out how to help the person access long-term solutions,” according to Westword. These programs are effective and can save lives. A 2019 report, “Effectiveness of Police Crisis Intervention Training Programs,” said this approach even has “beneficial officer-level outcomes, such as officer satisfaction and self-perception of a reduction in use of force.” In other words, this can improve the mental health of our officers and help the public trust police more.
When there’s a perception that the police are just there to kill you — hard to argue when that’s often the result — and the helicopters are circling and you see the SWAT gear and all the other theatrics, you may start shooting or shoot yourself instead.
And if Yucca Valley does have a crisis response team, the question the public needs to ask is why they weren’t dispatched or what went wrong here. We don’t necessarily need cops with guns to solve what are ostensibly mental health issues.
For more information, visit https://europepmc.org/article/med/31551327, or https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Police_crisis_intervention_team.
Anyone brandishing a firearm when the cops are confronting you is just asking for trouble PERIOD. They may have severe mental and emotional issues, but it only takes a second for them to end that officer's life with the twitch of a finger. It seems that a lot of disturbed people have somehow gotten their shaky hands on handguns. There's no easy fix when cops have to confront these people. They have to make the judgement call and in a split second to boot. It's a tough job on a nice day. There's a lot of publicity about bad trigger happy cops on TV these days, especially in major cities. But that's just a tiny percentage overall. It amazes me that anyone still wants to be a police officer these crazy days.
