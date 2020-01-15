I know you Trump haters do not want to hear this, but it is of great importance that you understand why we cannot have a socialist party in the White House.
You Millenials need to realize that all these things the candidates are promising is absolutely impossible to pay for. The rich can only support money for a short time, and then what? They will tax the middle class until they break us. It will then be just the very wealthy politicians and us poor people.
You think socialism is the answer and I say look at Russia and Venezuela and any other communist or socialist country and see how the people are living.
The ’60s began ushering in the downfall of the U.S. beginning with taking prayer out of school. Praying never hurts anyone, even if you were an unbeliever. It gave encouragement, strength and something to believe in. The young people of today are not taught about God and heaven. They are taught they came from scum and the earth is going to be destroyed by climate change and what do they have to look forward to? No wonder they are a depressed generation. The government has taken our freedom of speech. They continuously keep us in racial tension. Capitalism has been the backbone of the U.S. and we have all benefited from it. Some people were more industrious than others and became very wealthy. We all have that opportunity, but not when socialism takes over; you can forget it.
… Open your eyes and see it happening to this wonderful country. They have taken so many of our rights away, using trickery, to make us believe it is for our own good.
The congressional Democrats and the left-controlled media are filling your minds with propaganda. Until someone better than Trump comes along, (there is no one running now) we need to stay with him. He has done more for the country in a short time than Obama did in his eight years as president and this was done without the help of the Democrats. They have been too busy trying to find a way to get rid of Trump because he is for the people and the U.S. We have paid them for three years of doing nothing for the people or our country. Google it. Don’t go by what the TV says.
Thank you.
Please spell out what your supreme leader has done for this country.
Accomplishment: Created mostly redundant new military agency- Space Cadets.....
Accomplishment: Third President undergoing impeachment.
Mr. Willis of Landers, I suggest you look into Trump's recent $28-billion farmer bailout. Then go look up the definition of socialism. Now that you are properly informed, maybe you can spare readers of the Star from additional drivel.
Could you please list the rights that have been taken away?
alas, mr willis' epistle and vote will go unheeded as trump will not cary california.
He'd done more crimes, that's for sure.
Back in the day we used to call these people "right wing kooks". Now we call them "conservatives". Prayer in schools? Separation of church and state is essential to a true democracy. This sort of totalitarian nonsense should be flushed down the septic along with Trump's neo-Nazi and KKK supporters' ideological claptrap. Being anti-Obama at this stage is just a weak cover for being a racist. The 1% have over 99% of the wealth so it shouldn't be too hard to even the playing field for the rest of America. And I though Archie Bunker was just a joke!
Not much has changed since Norman Lear's "All in the Family" of 70's fame. The Archie Bunker type was pretty typical in those days. Sadly 50 years later it's still relevant.
"Million Mom's" decry: "(censored) that's good" fast food commercial, whilst their adorable little snots drop the F-bomb out of parental earshot.
Perish forbid Million Moms should ever read or watch Shakespeare's "Macbeth" with the scene containing "out (censored) spot". They would protest vociferously AND call the SPCA.
Ignorance is bliss for some.
