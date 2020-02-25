I was filling out my ballot for the March 3 primary, and took a look at Jay Obernolte’s website.
It lists his positions on a number of issues, but there was nothing at all about health care, education, the environment or climate change.
Since he is currently a member of the state Assembly, a record of his votes on environmental issues was available in the Sierra Club’s 2019 Report Card. His score was a dismal 9 percent. There are 80 members of the state Assembly, and his votes on environmental issues were worse than 73 of them!
He voted against AB 35, which protects workers from exposure to lead (it passed).
He voted against AB 342, which prohibits new oil and gas related infrastructure on state-owned public lands (it passed).
He voted against AB 1080, which reduces packaging waste (it passed the Assembly).
He voted against SB 210, which requires smog checks for heavy-duty trucks (it passed).
He voted against SB 551, which requires oil and gas operators to submit reports on decommissioning costs of oil and gas production sites (it passed).
And, he voted against SB 307, requiring further review of the Cadiz Water Project, which would pump groundwater out of the desert and ship it to other cities (it passed).
I don’t know who he wants to represent, but it sure isn’t me.
Fortunately, we can vote for Chris Bubser, who will actually work in the best interest of the people in our district!
