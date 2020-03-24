With the schools closed, and perhaps limited time or availability for online work, may I suggest that mom, dad and other caregivers turn to the superb, fairly new, Kid Scoop page?
I am 70-something years past the target age of this section, but even I find myself reading the puzzles or framing answers to the questions.
The topics are engaging, the illustrations are fun, and most important, the section doesn’t talk down to the kids.
The Kid Scoop section obviously can’t do the whole job of teaching, particularly in later grades and specific subjects, but you have provided an extremely valuable resource for children — whether or not school is in session.
