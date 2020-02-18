I am sick and tired of being taxed to death by our government agencies. This school district just did a school initiative not too long ago and now is coming back for more. No matter how much money you give an agency, they always want more. In my opinion, the Morongo Unified School District is taking advantage of the taxpayers of this community.
So far, we had a water pipeline bond tax put on our property tax, school tax, college tax and sales tax increasing in Yucca Valley of 1 percent.
The board of supervisors of San Bernardino just added another $150 for fire tax per year to our property tax.
“Enough is enough!” is what I tell the taxpayers of this community, and to stand up and stop the government from ripping us off. Start fighting back by telling government agencies to stop with all the taxes.
The MUSD is being very dishonest with the taxpayers of this community. They are not telling the taxpayers that they just did an initiative just a few years ago. They are not telling the taxpayers of all the things that have been added to our taxes over the years.
This proposed bond issue is not necessary. The state of California is doing another school tax for the state and they are trying to get billions of dollars. This MUSD is out of control. They are not telling the truth about the full dollar amount. You are already paying about $70 a year right now. Some people are more and some people are less. But now they want to make it $140 a year for the two bonds. Some people could be more and some people could be less.
I found out they’re getting money to campaign for Measure C from the Indian casino in Twentynine Palms. I will say this now. I will never go back into the casino again, ever. They are helping the school district rip off the taxpayers of this community. Don’t be fooled by this initiative. This is just another way to rip off the taxpayers of this community.
Just say “no.” Say “no” to Measure C!
