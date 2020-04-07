I would like to support local businesses, but no one is creating a safe environment in which to do so.
The virus can be transmitted before a person has symptoms, so it only takes one infected employee not covering their face to spread it over products, food and customers.
Why are grocery stores also not channeling customers one way through aisles? Why aren’t restaurant workers covering their faces and still freely breathing on food?
Until I see changes, I’ll be staying away.
