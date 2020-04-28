So the president of these United States has actually mentioned that maybe a person could be injected with Lysol, bleach or some other disinfectant or even have some kind of powerful ultraviolet light placed in one’s body to kill the virus.
How many of you Trumpettes are willing to take der leader’s advice? He claims to know more than the doctors or scientists; why not, what have you got to lose?
As he was warned by many that this virus could be very deadly, what did the leader of our great (it’s always been great by-the-way) nation do? He played golf, flew to various countries, attended rallies and claimed that this scary virus warning was a hoax by the Democrats. Is it?
My suggestion is to not listen to anything that he says about anything. But if you are so enamored by this great businessman with his six bankruptcies, then please join the rest of the gullible lemmings as he marches you and yours off of the proverbial cliff.
Now his main squeeze Mitch McConnell has suggested that it is good if various states just go bankrupt while fighting this deadly virus. Really?
I was in the Navy stationed on board a ship. Let me tell you that the captain of a warship takes full responsibility for its crew and the well being of that vessel, and does not blame others.
Don blames everyone else and is, in my opinion, a corrupt individual.
(7) comments
No worries:. tRump has it under control! Thanks to the "tRump Skool of Quackery Medicine" poison control calls are up 300 percent.
His "red state" followers have needed to call 911 a fair bit also according to recent news. Most will need their "Obama Care" to cover their self induced poisoning.
tRump: Poster Child for proper condom use.
We are in the midst of a pandemic. Of course more people are being exposed to household disinfectants because more people than ever are using them. The poison control has seen a spike in calls since March. That is well before the presidents comments.
So before the pandemic tRumptards never cleaned their homes? tRumptards never purchased or used cleaning supplies?
Um...ok
It has nothing to do with President Trump. Open your mind a little. EVERYONE is cleaning and sanitizing more than normal. There are empty shelves where the cleaning supplies were. That has caused some people to become creative and experiment with products which has caused accidents , kids are home more which causes more accidents, some kids are staying with relatives or friends that have a home that's not "kid friendly" and they have had accidents. Its been reported that people are trying to clean their produce with bleach before they eat them. My point was President Trump made those comments AFTER the quarterly report of poison control calls going up and was reported on. There were 2 reporters that added his name to the first article written on the subject. And from there everyone with TDS went nuts as usual.
The author of this article should have done more research. The CDC website gives stats for a 3 month period which was Jan - March. President Trumps comments were in April. It is the Trump-hating media who attached his name to the stats. More fake news out there then real news!
I can't even stand to listen to the fool. I wish he'd inject himself with Lysol so this nightmare of a "president" could be over.
I highly doubt that Stephan Bost was ever a Captain on a Naval warship.............
