My thoughts sent to our congressman:
Hi Paul, you may have checked out for VCV by now, but I have one more thought as we cascade down the rapids into November.
It’s the sanctity of our elections to be free and fair, something that we implore in the Third World, more so than all the other current issues dividing our country.
If one side perceives these elections to be rigged, what we are witnessing now will only get worse, and this debate will get louder as the elections approach.
As a citizen that has served and fought, I am distressed by the antics of our political “leaders” and the public’s partisan positioning.
Job One now is to make sure all Americans have faith in the results of these elections, and the Electoral College’s final accounting, to prevent a catastrophic rupture of American society.
The only way this can be accomplished is with AD military acting as poll workers until everyone that wants to vote, has voted.
The U.S. military is the only honest broker left, to preserve our Constitutional obligations that we swore an oath to.
Please do your job.
