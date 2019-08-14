Schools will soon be filled with students again.
My concern is with bullying. My great-granddaughter will be back at school; will she have to worry about bullying again?
Her first year in kindergarten was marred at the end of the school year by a young man bullying her.
Mind you, these kids are 5 to 6 years old.
Her teacher did nothing to stop this and would not even take calls from my granddaughter to try to fix the problem.
The schools need to be more aware of what’s happening. More has to be done by everyone.
Hopefully our new first-grader will have a bully-free school year.
Also, hopefully the young man will not become a threat to others as he grows older, but instead becomes a great young man.
