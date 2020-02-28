I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support. It’s been a very rough few weeks for me, but I am extremely grateful for the letters, texts and phone calls. My story is not over but right now, we have a more pressing issue.
As some of you may know, I was approached to support Measure C for our schools. I was eager to do so, because where I grew up, our community always backed bonds when it pertained to the schools. As a result, we had some of the best facilities in the state, and by many standards, we still do. They currently have an indoor Olympic-size pool and diving tank, 24 tennis courts, nine-lane track, complete with its own weight room, locker room and training room, three-story athletic training facility, two-story, top-of-the line science and technology building, and they just completed a state-of-the-art gymnasium. Look at Jenks High School in Jenks Oklahoma.
After my issues came to light, people on the committee asked me if I was still supporting Measure C. A knee-jerk reaction would be to say, NO WAY! However, when I looked at this objectively, I realized my issues are with administration, not the kids and the community that could benefit greatly from improved facilities.
If you are skeptical and as disappointed in our leadership as I am, then use your vote to get them out and put new leadership in place. That is how your power can be used to protect our kids.
I’ll be retiring in 4.5 years and my daughter has been out of the MUSD system for six years. But, I am very much supporting Measure C and urge you to as well. The future is bright if we choose to act. So please join in and help the kids now and in the future.
(3) comments
Respectfully Mr. Stepp, it’s not mine or other property owners’ job to fund the needs of the school district. Looking at my current tax bill my small property has incurred nearly $1000 in taxes. Should Measure C pass, I fear that my spouse and I will be taxed out of our home. Is this fair to people like me who aren’t as well off as others? We live within our means as a household. Why can’t the school district do the same? We already have a school bond that we the taxpayers are currently paying. And, yet that still isn’t enough for the proponents of Measure C. Tell us Mr. Stepp, when is it going to be enough?Will you be satisfied when I or others lose our homes to fund yours and MUSD’s whims?If you’re such a fan of bonds, I suggest you move back to Oklahoma upon retirement. For now, if you desire more money for schools around here, why not reach out to the Twentynine Palms Band of Mission Indians, the entire 29 Palms City Council, the two or three members of the Yucca Valley Town Council and all those other well to do citizens who support C, to help with the funding? I just love it when Republicans tout themselves as fiscally conservatives, but when it pertains to other people’s money, they spend like liberal Democrats. In closing I would like to add that it is not my job to pay for another person‘s child. My mother rest her soul, went to school a one room school in Minnesota back in the 40s. There were no heaters, air conditioning or stadiums. Long story short, she was valedictorian of her graduating class, She went on to the university of Minnesota where she was summer Colorado plus She went on to the University of Minnesota where she was summa cum laude. later on in life she became the chief financial officer for a major corporation in Los Angeles. So please Mr. Stepp and others, a student does not need a state-of-the-art or modern facility to be successful! Nobody owes anyone a darn thing in this world. I’m sure if a student really applies themselves they can be successful in any situation. And please spare me the arguments that are kills sure they are beneath themselves when they visit other schools will be better facilities. I have already cast my NO vote on Measure C and Prop. 13. I encourage other voters like me to do the same.
PS I am a real Republican!
Sorry my dictation device doesn’t always pick up what I’m saying properly. My apologies! To clean up since I inadvertently posted my comment. It should have read: my mother was Summa cum laude at University of Minnesota. I regret my errors! M-
Sorry Jay, while I respect you and your accomplishments over the years, I must disagree on your support for Measure C. No more taxes. I can't afford any more. Gas, fire, now schools...again.... No more taxes! NO ON C!
