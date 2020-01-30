This is a true story.
Once upon a time, there were evil, greedy humans (monsters) who lived in a dilapidated house hidden away in a high desert area near DeVore. They bred dogs (purebreds and hybrids) for profit. The more in demand puppies they produced, the more money they made. They did not care about the welfare of their imprisoned 200 animals.
On Monday, Feb. 23, 2015, animal control discovered that these heartless individuals had abandoned their puppy mill without food or water for at least five days. Crowded with 11 other little dogs was a strange little gray and white terrier with splashes of black markings. The one blue eye and one brown eye was rather disarming. Her high peaked -fuzzy ears looked like they belonged on a dog three times her size. She had a curious looking pink and black nose and mouth. Her thick fur with Australian shepherd markings was horribly matted as she cowered in the back of the box shaking and terrified.
Lindi Biggi, founder of Loving All Animals, responded to the DeVore emergency. Lindi and her friends were on hand bright and early to be a part of a lottery to obtain as many of the mill pups as possible. They got seven of the dogs, including that one special terrier called Amy.
The last thing I needed or wanted was to foster or adopt a new pet. Most certainly, not an untrained and frightened puppy mill dog. I was already the proud parent of three eclectic and precious rescued dogs and one cat and not in the market for another pet responsibility.
It was love at first sight and I had to have her.
In the end, I firmly believe — it was Amy who rescued me instead of the other way around. She had a magical, intuitive way of bringing a smile to a sad face and laughter to dry tears just by her perfectly timed comical antics.
Cute, funny, smart and adorable — that was Amy. I was blessed to have her in my life until coyotes killed her on Dec. 22, 2019, in Yucca Valley.
The coyote problem is just about everywhere in the USA from New York City to Florida to Michigan to the Midwest to the West Coast in rural areas and in the heart of suburbia. People from many different states have written to tell me of how they lost their cat or dog to these predators. Coyotes live in the low desert and high desert, even in gated communities.
I don’t blame the coyotes. Please! I really don’t. It is their nature, and in most cases, we have intruded into their territory or have forced them to adapt to suburbia living. My gripe is that we humans aren’t educated enough on the mindset, cunningness and patient determination of the creature. I blame myself for letting my guard down. I hadn’t seen a coyote since I moved to the Hi-Desert in early October. I knew they were around — out of sight out of mind.
I don’t want people to live in fear, but to be aware. I am moving forward with my mission to educate the public with the help of a nonprofit and many volunteers. As soon as I feel we are ready to go on this mission, I will let you know. The program will be called Amy’s Purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.