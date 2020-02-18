Coach Stepp is an icon at Yucca Valley High School. A beacon, a man who has made the effort in his time at our school to have a positive impact. He has earned his position as the head coach of our track and cross country teams many times over. His accomplishments speak for themselves, the students he has influenced to succeed, and all the winning medals he has brought home from competition. I find it absolutely shameful that the district has abandoned him for a brand new coach.
… Coach Stepp has been a fixture at our high school and a mentor to our children. As an alumni of 2012, I note several of my classmates who found the determination to go to college, and the belief that they could succeed in college, solely from their time running for Coach Stepp. This is a man with integrity, and in a district with Zach Millers and John Linns, we know finding teachers and coaches that can be trusted with our children are hard to come by. And the district would remove a coach who has literally given shoes and so much more to his runners who were in need.
I would ask the district to stop focusing on who should coach our children in track, field and cross country, because our coach is already the best and does not need to be replaced. Start focusing on the behavioral problems that our children and teachers are facing and offer solutions for that.
We need more teachers like Coach Stepp. More teachers who care SO MUCH. More teachers who make their success your success. More teachers who inspire us to do more, and build confidence to take chances. Coach Stepp is each of these things and more.
I hope the district is aware of the disservice they are doing our children by removing Coach Stepp. If he is removed, our district is definitely down one of the good ones. I am truly ashamed of our district. I pray they do better.
EDITOR’S NOTE — While charged and tried, Zach Miller was not convicted of a crime because of a hung jury. John Linn has been charged and pleaded not guilty.
