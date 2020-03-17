Busy day, illness, injury, surgery, job loss, natural or manmade disasters. Everybody has emergencies that affect our lives — currently the COVID virus. Look at the shelves in the supermarket — no toilet paper!
We should all plan for a functional 90-day supply of items that we use daily/weekly. You begin by buying a few extras each time you go to the market — build a small supply of food and household items that are part of your daily use. You gradually increase your supply until it is sufficient for three months. You rotate and use your pantry items to avoid spoilage. You can count fresh and frozen foods as part of your 90-day supply. Stock up on your favorite items when the price is right!
With a 90-day supply, you will have toilet paper, pet food, soap, water, paper plates and meals that your family will eat. Never run out of anything again!
Taking time to prepare for emergencies reduces the stress and frustration when they do occur.
Plan emergency meals that you can fall back on when life gets in the way. No-brainer meals such as spaghetti, burritos, chili, soup etc. — there are a lot of no-brainer meals already on our grocery market shelves. Why no-brainers? Anyone can make them — they’re generally fast and easy to put together — they’re easy to rotate on your shelf — mostly shelf stable for 3-6 months. These meals are quick and easy, you know you have all the ingredients to make them and your family will eat them.
