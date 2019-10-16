Donald Trump, the commander in chief, is abandoning troops in the field. Pulling out of northern Syria after a midnight call with the dictator of Turkey. Leaving Kurdish fighters who have been side by side with our troops and doing most of the fighting vulnerable. What kind of an American is that?
Donald Trump, the American president, has asked at least three foreign governments to interfere in the 2020 presidential election by digging up or inventing dirt on his personal political rivals. What kind of American is that?
Donald Trump, our principal statesman, frequently uses profanity when communicating to the press in the White House even when sitting next to foreign dignitaries. What kind of American is that?
In those and many other ways, Trump is not the kind of American that should be in charge of this country.
I served in the U.S. military and I am furious that our president cut and run on our allies who will likely be overrun and killed by the Turks. And oh, by the way, Trump has two hotels in Istanbul, Turkey.
I am outraged that our president has no respect for the integrity of our elections. For him, holding onto power is more important than the United States Constitution.
I am disgusted by his personal behavior. I need say no more about that.
Donald Trump is not my kind of American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.