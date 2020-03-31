Why doesn’t the county health department let us know what communities have confirmed COVID-19 cases. They should do this as a courtesy to the residents of the county to keep us better informed on the extent of this emergency.
EDITORS NOTE — This letter was written before the county elected to put cases by city online.
