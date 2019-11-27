For the past eight years, Copper Mountain College hosts a holiday Festival of Wreaths Auction, the proceeds benefit our students in a plethora of ways: free bus rides, soup for our financially challenged students and other ways that are too numerous to count.
First off, I wish to thank all our community businesses who each year donate wreaths along with some pretty splendid gifts attached. Each wreath is decorated with love and care.
Secondly, and not least, a huge thank you goes out to Copper Mountain foundation’s Executive Director Sandy Smith and her wonderful sidekick, Sara Hutson; the preparations for this event are obviously a gift of love.
I’ve been a participant each year, and along with a generous donation from Theatre 29 of two season passes to the 2020 season, I am honored to make a wreath — it helps me get into the holiday spirit and allows me a chance to give back.
I’m writing this just before the auction starts on Sunday, but I just wanted to express my personal gratitude to all who offer this labor of love.
I am a proud alumni of Copper Mountain College, and see what these gifts do for our students firsthand. Thank you all again for your continued support.
Thank you all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.