The propaganda of TV news is well documented. I pray they will face justice for the gravest violations of journalistic ethics in American history.
Due to lies the TV news regurgitates, many have no idea how shocking the crimes of the guilty are.
You will soon find out. Criminals left a paper trail to four foreign countries. It is time to put politics aside and stand up with a strong moral compass knowing right from wrong. If you can not understand how wrong this is … I have nothing else to add.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.