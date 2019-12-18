What is right?
The current turmoil involving the Democratic and Republican parties in Washington, D.C. appears to be fueled by “shoulds” on both sides.
The Democrats in Congress feel that Trump should not abuse his power, obstruct Congress. Their should, Democrats indicate, is rooted in the U.S. Constitution.
In contrast, the GOP argues that Trump should not be impeached because he didn’t do anything wrong; he shouldn’t be removed from office. Their reasoning, it appears, centers on the fact that 64 million voters put Trump in office and the fact that the GOP members of Congress might not be re-elected if they don’t back the president. They might lose their power.
All these shoulds. Who is to say who’s reasoning is correct. What standard or rules “must” be adhered to by everyone. But there are laws in our society, enacted to provide safety, etc., prevent chaos. Then there is the Constitution.
But we’re told it’s the way it is. Get over it.
It’s hard to accept that, sometimes, especially when it reaches an emotional level.
Will there be accord after the next election, when the majority votes and begin to rule?
I currently believe the stark division will still be there.
If Trump wasn't such a miserable excuse for a human being, people might be able to get beyond politics a bit. But Trump will go down in history as a morally bankrupt sexist pig that ripped off almost every entity he's ever dealt with. He's sooo repulsive as a person that it's a wonder anyone takes him seriously about anything. Watching the GOP defend this spiritual leper to keep the one percent rolling in dough is an exercise in human debasement unmatched in American history. The idea of another 4 years of this horror show is more than most can stomach. Trump stinks as a husband, father, son and President. P.U!
