Dear Mitch McConnell, I must thank you for your valiant efforts to block two Senate bills designed to reduce election interference.
We’ve long known and appreciated your world-class obstructionism, and now your even more important efforts to help the Russians reelect Donald Trump for a second term as America’s “I alone can fix it” supremely stable genius.
May the new “Trumphighkneekis” Party live into perpetuity.
(3) comments
Section 4 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to recommend the removal of the president in cases where he is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” and allows the House and Senate to confirm the recommendation over the president’s objection by two-thirds vote. Douthat argued that the Amendment should be invoked to stop what he calls a “childish president” who is unfit for office and who is unlikely to be impeached.
PS: Ross Douthat became the most prominent advocate of using the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office.
The year is 2036
The 22nd Amendment has been repealed.
President Trump is on his 5th term.
Space Force has defeated illegal aliens.
Democrats are still investigating Russia.
