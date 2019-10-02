Our hopes and prayers go out to Corey Collett, the owner of Fred’s Tires, after a bad fall at his home left him with a broken neck and a quadriplegic.
I’ve been buying my tires from Fred’s Tire since I moved here in 1988.
Corey is known for his hard work and honesty. A really great guy to have in our community.
