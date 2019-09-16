This is the 18th anniversary of the horrific attack on 9/11 of the United States of America. The new investigative report on building 7’s free-fall destruction at 5:20 p.m. on 9/11 has been completed and presented to the public after $300,000 of donations and three years analysis and computer modeling by Professor Hulsey at the University of Alaska engineering department. The mandated building fire investigation by Congress was never reported and the Lawyers Committee for 911 Inquiry has sued the FBI for that lack of transparency and for the federal attorney general to convene a grand jury to accept evidence.
The news about this is missing. The findings are that simultaneous failure of all supports, not fire, led to the symmetrical free-fall demolition of building No. 7 at the World Trade Center on 9/11. Three-thousand architects and engineers, the Franklin District, New York fire commissioners, 400 university professors, the Lawyers Committee for 911 Inquiry and millions of citizens demand this report be made public. Why is it not known?
