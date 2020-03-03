Upset with sewer system costs?
Blame the state, not the Hi-Desert Water District. The state required HDWD to construct the costly sewer system to protect our precious groundwater basin. HDWD suggested many lower cost alternatives, but the state is not allowing alternatives. The directive was clear … “build the sewer system!”
Faced with the task of committing the property owners with the burden of funding this monumental project, the HDWD board of directors and staff went to work.
Staff began with public information and outreach of the inevitable. The board and staff worked diligently with community leaders to successfully pass a half-cent sales tax measure to offset assessments. HDWD applied for and received a $46 million low-interest loan to reduce the financial impact to property owners.
Lastly, the board and staff applied for, lobbied and received $16 million in grants to assist Yucca Valley homeowners and nonprofit organizations with the financial burden of connecting to the new sewer system.
HDWD then solicited and hired a quality contractor, Sukut, to install the sewers in our roadways. Yes, it is impossible for any contractor to complete a project of this magnitude without impacting traffic, dust and noise, but HDWD project managers and Sukut minimized the unpleasantness of construction. Once completed, Yucca Valley will have the best roads in the area, a sewer system that relieves all property owners of the burden of septic systems and most importantly, safeguards for contamination of our drinking water supply.
In my 45 years of experience in the water industry, I have not seen such dedication of a water agency board of directors, management staff and group of consultants work to lessen the financial pain and construction inconveniences for their constituents and customers.
“Thank you,” HDWD, for turning lemons to lemonade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.