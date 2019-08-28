There is a huge lack of concern for taxpaying residents of Twentynine Palms who live on private roads. The term “private road” is a misnomer. The use of such a road is not restricted to residents who live on the road. The city of Twentynine Palms, from what I have been told, receives money from the state gasoline tax to help maintain roads on a specific list that excludes private roads. Supposedly the city will lose this funding if they don’t adhere to the restricted use. So we are left with roads that are barely passable and expected to pay to have them graded. We were even given a choice of two contractors to use!
We pay taxes and deserve safe roads to drive on, that the fire department, ambulance, mail carriers, parcel delivery services and newspaper deliverers can use without dodging huge ditches. Do we have to wait until someone dies before an ambulance can get to them or transport them to a hospital safely or their house burns down because the fire department is there late because of dodging humongous ruts in the road, before the city does something about the unfairness of this situation?
The city has the advantage of having an attorney, and most of us can’t afford one, but I’m betting there will be a lawsuit at some point in the future for failure to properly maintain all roads in Twentynine Palms. It’s time for the city to take care of all it’s taxpayers. We’re not asking for beautiful roads — just safe ones.
