I just received my property tax bill and was shocked to see $157 added for a fire service fee. I was not aware of the tax kicking in but it would be interesting to see how many owners will abandon their properties as a result of it and county lose their “cash cows.” Forty years ago my dad, since passed, purchased lots on the expectation that Los Angeles Airport would be moved to the Hesperia district area and it would become a boom area; family has been paying taxes ever since. The 10-acre parcel has no road access, no water, no electricity and I was offered $600 for it before the fire service fee; I should have taken it but now will abandon it.

