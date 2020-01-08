In 2001 a Republican president took us to war in Afghanistan. It was a just and necessary response to an attack on America. A wealthy son of Saudi Arabia planned, financed and with a group of 19 terrorists, also mostly sons of Saudi Arabia, had killed over 3,000 human beings on American soil. We are still engaged in that conflict.
In 2003 the same Republican president got us into a war in Iraq based on dubious, later to be found to be wrong, intelligence. This war cost hundreds of lives of both Americans as well as allied troops and innocent Iraqis. It also destabilized the entire Middle East, with consequences still reverberating today.
Now in 2020, the current American president has us on the brink of another war in the Middle East with a much more formidable adversary. By killing a top Iranian military official, the equivalent of our joint chief of staff and CIA director, in a sovereign third country critical to our ability to be in the Middle East and fight terrorism, to the brink of another protracted war.
Trump took this action from his resort in Florida not even deeming it important enough to return to the White House and monitor the operation from the situation room. I wonder just how much his decision was influenced by cronies and lobbyists at his dinner tables?
Is he trying to have us “rally round the flag” and a ‘’wartime” president? I suspect he is.
