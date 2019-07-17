Gratitude to Teddy Quinn and to my neighbors in the Morongo Basin who gathered to read the Mueller Report. Thank you as well to Assemblyman Chad Mayes who, alone among state GOP officials, called out Trump over his racist attacks on four junior congresswomen.
Mayes said it most eloquently. “This is beyond unacceptable, it is wrong and abhorrent.” And he added, “Dear Fellow Republicans, we must speak out and return ourselves to decency. This cannot be who we are!”
Thank you as well to several specific village elders, Owen Gillick, John Freter and Red Greene, individuals who personify civility and social justice through their thoughtfully composed opinion pieces and actions.
I understand that there can be professional and social costs associated with speaking out. D.C. support may be withheld from office holders and office seekers. Parishioners may seek other houses of worship. Community leaders may be consigned to the sidelines. Friendships may be jeopardized.
But in a land that is built on the rights of the individual, what are we defending if fear and ignorance dictate that we stay in line and keep our mouths shut?
What is the message conveyed to those who seek guidance in the behaviors of their community leaders?
(1) comment
Thank you, Greg, for always bringing high level comments to the pages of this newspaper. I fully agree with you and I hope the numbers of people who will stand up and speak honorably while divulging their names and not hide behind pseudonyms to speak their piece come forward.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.