Behold! Last night Trump tweeted that impeachment could cause civil war, which would embolden his white nationalist and neo-Nazi sympathizers to consider such a scenario.
I believe Trump’s tweet constitutes a direct threat to the United States of America, and as such is another example of treason — he’s getting better at it with every passing day.
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2019/oct/09/trump-tax-cuts-helped-billionaires-pay-less
