President Trump’s next move L. McVicker Flamingo Heights Oct 16, 2019 6 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Donald Trump’s presidency is in a death spiral.I understand his next career move will be to relocate to Honduras, where he will sell Volkswagen diesels. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags President Trump’s Next Move Donald J. Trump Presidency Of Donald Trump Donald Trump The Faith Of Donald J. Trump Volkswagen President Honduras Death Spiral Presidency Sell Volkswagen Diesels Volkswagens Car Sales Impeachment Impeached Crook Criminal × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (6) comments Mike Oct 17, 2019 8:55am O’DonnellSharptonWatersMcVicker… Report Add Reply Mike Oct 17, 2019 8:56am …birds of a feather. Report Add Reply Blayd Oct 17, 2019 6:28pm ......foul their nests together.Time to remove the fouled nest and it's current occupants. The good citizens of The United States of America are rather tired of the guano piling up and deserve better. If Donald tRump had the brains of a bird....it would be an improvement.In a perfect world, tRump and and associates would already be.........jail birds. Report Add Reply Mike Oct 17, 2019 7:24pm Yeah, I'm adding blade to my list. Report Add Reply Mike Oct 17, 2019 7:29pm Seriously blade, you're on the loosing team. Report Add Reply Mike Oct 17, 2019 7:37pm Make that "Blayd". My apologies, eh? Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Motorcycle rider hospitalized after highway collision College and K12 connect for student success Rotarians host Swedish friends Pat Rimmington is 2019 Old Timer of the Year Wildcats beat Lions at home Teams raise money with pumpkin patch and barbecue Hundreds get health info and screenings at fair Festival fans head to JT for music and welcoming vibes Follow Us Facebook Twitter Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo men killed in Jeep rollovers at Means Dry LakeFarmers market in JT runs into permit problemFines will be steep for jumping the gun on sewer systemWay Station ordered to make costly upgradesEdison puts finger on ‘off’ switchHead on crash kills 29 Palms womanLeslie Ellen LiuGunfighters support foundation, invite famous actor to next showGive President Trump a medal because he’s doing greatLoris Rae Adams-Gramm Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedIran attacked? Prove it. (35)Congressman Cook who? (33)Love our country like President Trump (19)Give President Trump a medal because he’s doing great (17)Judge rules the December appointment of Dawn Rowe null and void (14)Not right to charge for vacant house (12)Farmers market in JT runs into permit problem (11)Our president in all his glory (9)Get ready for the first flush as sewer system gets closer than ever (6)Airstream hotel gets OK from county (6) Upcoming Events Oct 20 Chamber Music at the Museum: A Baroque Celebration Sun, Oct 20, 2019 Oct 21 Praxis~Faith in Action Mon, Oct 21, 2019 Oct 22 Ladies Connect Tue, Oct 22, 2019 Oct 26 Halloween Spooktacular at the Yucca Valley Community Center Sat, Oct 26, 2019 Featured Businesses Sportsman Club 6225 Sunburst St, Joshua Tree, CA 92252 760-366-2915 Website Fred's Tire 55666 Yucca Trail, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 760-228-2084 Website Triad Realtors 73421 29 Palms Hwy, 29 Palms, CA 92277 760-367-9585 Website Mark Speer Automotive 4082 B Adobe Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277 760-367-0222 Website Halter Sunset Village Apts 6036 Sunset Rd , Joshua Tree, CA 92252 760-366-1111 Total Fitness 29 Palms 71717 Twentynine Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277 760-800-1310 Currently Open Website Yucca Valley Chamber of Commerce 56711 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 760-365-6323 Website Find a local business Top Ads bargain featured showcase sponsored Harvest Sale Updated 3 hrs ago Newspaper Ads Service Directory 1 Harvest Sale Bulletin
(6) comments
O’Donnell
Sharpton
Waters
McVicker…
…birds of a feather.
......foul their nests together.
Time to remove the fouled nest and it's current occupants. The good citizens of The United States of America are rather tired of the guano piling up and deserve better. If Donald tRump had the brains of a bird....it would be an improvement.
In a perfect world, tRump and and associates would already be....
.....jail birds.
Yeah, I'm adding blade to my list.
Seriously blade, you're on the loosing team.
Make that "Blayd". My apologies, eh?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.