Donald Trump’s presidency is in a death spiral.

I understand his next career move will be to relocate to Honduras, where he will sell Volkswagen diesels.

Tags

(6) comments

Mike

O’Donnell

Sharpton

Waters

McVicker…

Report Add Reply
Mike

…birds of a feather.

Report Add Reply
Blayd
Blayd

......foul their nests together.



Time to remove the fouled nest and it's current occupants. The good citizens of The United States of America are rather tired of the guano piling up and deserve better. If Donald tRump had the brains of a bird....it would be an improvement.

In a perfect world, tRump and and associates would already be....

.....jail birds.

Report Add Reply
Mike

Yeah, I'm adding blade to my list.

Report Add Reply
Mike

Seriously blade, you're on the loosing team.

Report Add Reply
Mike

Make that "Blayd". My apologies, eh?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.