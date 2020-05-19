Today, Wednesday, I received your paper in the mail. Thank the divine Haha.
I was reading comments of folks about reopening various businesses here. What I saw from some of the comments is that the directions by the Centers for Disease Control were not believed to be correct; as if they knew!
I’m not a doctor, nor was I ever the captain of a ship, but if a group of doctors, who’ve studied these types of diseases, tell me to stay at home, that is what I will be doing. Otherwise I, and we all, run the risk of spreading this disease.
South Korea and the U.S. reported their first case of COVID on the say day. They are at 256 deaths and we are at 83,000; but adding more and more each day.
Trump said it was a hoax. Some of you think this is all made up by the Dems in order to make Don look bad. Don likes happy talk but science-based facts, not so much.
He says he follows his gut but he guessed wrong or he thought, what if one of the companies he has invested in has a drug that might work. He started promoting it, Fox News and others promoted it. Come to find out it has killed folks.
If you want to take Don’s advice be my guest, but for me I’m listening to science, not a non-doctor’s advice.
In New York cases are coming down. In some states they are going up. If folks mingle then we will keep it alive. It’s a horror movie like “The Andromeda Strain.” I’d say let the scientists lead us to what works. That which will save lives. That is my suggestion.
The president has over 90,000 deaths on his watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.