As a teacher in the Morongo Unified School District for 19 years, I have seen the desperate need for Measure C first-hand. I have taught in old portable buildings, classes with leaking roofs and classes with broken air conditioners; I have not been able to utilize updated technology as desired due to antiquated technology infrastructure; I have seen my students participate in physical education and athletics in inadequate facilities; and I have seen that our schools currently lack safety measures such as safety glass and electronic lockdown capability.
These needs have not been created by mismanagement or lack of care by the district maintenance team; they have been created by our district having 19 school sites that are simply old. Many of the campuses are over 50 years old and are just in need of updating and repair, and the state does not provide funding to districts for building and improving facilities.
Thankfully, if passed, the funds from Measure C can only be used to improve and build facilities in our district.
Our teachers do a great job of providing a quality education to our students, but our students deserve to be taught in updated, safe facilities and deserve to have quality athletic facilities.
Please vote “yes” on Measure C to ensure our kids and our communities are provided the facilities they need and deserve.
