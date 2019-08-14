The Theatre 29 cast and crew gave us yet another performance so laudable that even St. Genesius and Tennessee Williams side-by-side up there in Heaven applauded.
The Glass Menagerie is a memory drama that so elicits the audience’s participation that each onlooker cannot but feel the intense emotion of each of the characters.
How many hours go into a classic production such as this?
These thespians go above and beyond.
They perform on Friday night, Saturday night and then a matinée on Sunday!
If you go to only one performance at Theatre 29 in a season, this show is what you have been waiting for.
The actors go all out to make you feel that this is what is being lived from day to day; hiding from reality, being pushed by well-meaning people. One sits in the audience and is taken back to days gone by in memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.