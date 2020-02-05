Here is some food for thought related to the Measure C school bond:
Morongo Unified School District claims the state is going to match the bond project funds, but the bond on file with the voters’ registrar says this is not guaranteed. The reality is there is NO guarantee the funds will be matched; MUSD is simply “eligible” to apply for funding.
The state of California Education Department “Dashboard” is a rating system of schools for various criteria based on the California Department of Education standards. Overall MUSD is rated below or average. Instead of focusing on building a new performing arts center, why don’t they improve their ratings, which would be a great selling point for the local realtors?
Also there is a major issue with local schools and “chronic absenteeism,” yet MUSD claims the schools are overcrowded. The school district shows 8,614 students enrolled and according to the state Dashboard there is a 14.30 percent absentee rate. That means 1,232 students are not going to school regularly and therefore not using their facilities. Also, not to mention the students that are home schooled and not using their facilities but included in their enrollment numbers. How can they say there is an issue with overcrowding when a lot of kids are not using their facilities?
The Department of Education concludes their report on MUSD reflecting that there are no issues related to repair needs at any of the MUSD facilities; in fact, they are 100 percent meeting state standards in this area. It seems the school district is reporting one thing to the Education Department and telling a different story to the voters!
We are voting “NO” on Measure C and saying “NO” to another 30-year bond!
Regretfully, I will be voting NO on bond measure C due to other taxes, fees, and expenses related to San Bernardino County's per parcel "fire protection fee". Between the fire fee and my fire insurance policy increase from LACK OF LOCAL FIRE COVERAGE, I cannot justify laying out more money above and beyond the additional SIX HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS per year in addition to the current property taxes for a residence that basically receives ZERO in services.
School repairs will just have to get done "in house" using the existing budget. Should pupils need some golly gee whiz equipment or cutting edge electronics then HOLD A BAKE SALE!
As it stands currently, I would rather see my local fire station equipped and manned again for my and others safety and piece of mind (as well as a reduction in fire hazard insurance rates).
