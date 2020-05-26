Friends and neighbors,
Many in our Morongo Basin have decided that wearing a mask is too uncomfortable or annoying to continue now that our Supervisors have made masks optional. I invite those folks to take a moment and read the following about the reasons we need to continue wearing those frustrating masks.
This is where I stand on wearing a mask in public:
I want you to know that I know that I could be asymptomatic and still give you the virus.
I don’t “live in fear” of the virus; I just want to be part of the solution, not the problem.
The “government is controlling me;” I am an adult contributing to the well-being of our society and I want to lead by example.
The world doesn’t revolve around me. It’s not all about me and my comfort.
If we could all live taking into consideration someone else’s welfare, besides our own, this whole world would be a much better place.
Wearing a mask is responsible and considerate.
I am aware of the risk others may pose to my personal health. A mask is a reasonable preventative measure — one made more effective if you wore one, too.
When you think about how you look, how uncomfortable it is, or what others think of you, just imagine someone close to you — a child, a father, a mother, grandparent, aunt, or uncle — choking on a ventilator, alone without you or any family member allowed near their bedside.
When the health and life of those you love is at stake, which of course it is right now, I hope you will join me in wearing a mask.
If any Basin residents do not have masks and have no way to get them, please contact the Democrats of the Morongo Basin and we will provide you with a mask.
Thank you for a no bull reminder , Paula. Some of us need it.
I have stuck to the mask and gloves in my case Paula. I spent 3 weeks on a ventilator at Desert Regional Hospital in 2017. Miserable let me tell you. Barely breathing through a straw for weeks. I appreciate the straight forward words and hope others follow your advise..
Well said.
