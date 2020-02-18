As the director of the LA84Foundation’s Coaching Education program, I have used Jay Stepp many times as a presenter in coaching clinics to help young coaches both learn how to coach but also to learn how to work as a professional.
We contracted with Jay after watching him for more than 20 years work with young athletes in helping to guide them to not just be better runners but also better people.
Jay Stepp takes very seriously his responsibility to coach the “whole” athlete. He knows he has a greater responsibility than that of just making a young person faster. He has a responsibility to make each one of them understand they are part of a team, a school and a community; furthermore, he helps them to understand that with that right to be a member of those communities comes responsibilities.
Jay takes his duties seriously as a teacher and a coach. I have had numerous discussions and I have watched him countless times talking with his team — both individually and collectively — about acting and reacting to situations and doing the right thing.
That Jay Stepp is a great coach is not up for debate — his record proves he is; however, as good a coach as he is, he is a better person and an excellent role model.
If Yucca Valley loses Jay Stepp as a coach, the young people with whom he is currently working and all those younger ones yet to come to Yucca will all suffer.
