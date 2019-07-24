On June the 12th, my husband, myself and our dog, Shyanne, lost our mobile home to fire in Apache Mobile Home Park.
It’s been a major blow to our lives, however, we have received an outpouring of love and support.
And, we need to first thank San Bernardino County Fire, EMTs and first responders for their quick, aggressive skills in extinguishing our home. Thankfully, no other homes were lost.
We also need to thank our families and our extended family at Apache. Even the hugs meant so much.
We thank Sunny, Gerald, Sue and Nancy of the Red Cross and the Palominos (Luis, Lupita and Junior); you guys are the best!
We thank the Way Station and the emergency department at Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree.
If there is someone I have failed to mention, I sincerely apologize! I could not name you all. So please know you are in our hearts forever!
Thank you for all the love and support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.