I keep wondering if we are all in this together when there are still more than a few residents who refuse to wear a mask while grocery shopping. It is evident that the masks we are wearing are not 100 percent preventative; however, it’s better than nothing. And when more than one person wears a mask, although still not 100 percent preventative, the risk is lowered even more.
Not one Stater Bros. employee is wearing an N95 mask, the ONLY mask approved to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Stater Bros. employees are still at risk of infection and they still go to work for us.
With that said, Stater Bros. has made it clear that they will not enforce mask-wearing in their stores because, as I was told by corporate customer service, the police are supposed to enforce the mandate. They want customers to call the police to protect their own health and well-being instead of just asking a customer to come back with a mask on.
There is no excuse not to wear a mask. There is no excuse not to have one on. There are videos all over the internet showing no-sew ways to make a mask. There’s even one that shows how you can cut up a sock and turn it into a mask.
Costco will not let one person into their store without a mask. Let that sink in for a moment.
Why doesn’t Stater Bros. do the right thing for their employees and their customers?
Are we all in this together?
Please wear your masks when you are shopping. It’s for your protection and mine.
EDITOR’S NOTE — To clarify, public health officials are asking that stores and other non-medical businesses not use N95 masks, as there is a shortage for health care workers.
