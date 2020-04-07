Cellphone service has never been great where my house is, but I can look across the valley and see the tower from here. It is three miles away and it’s a straight shot with nothing to obscure the line of contact.
I have been able to use the phone inside the house if I don’t move around that much.
Granted, there is a lot of radio signal inside this house with the Wi-Fi, TV remotes and other components. I usually step outside or sit on the porch to place a call but still only getting one or two bars on the phone showing the signal strength. What do I care as long as the call was able to be made.
I am a low-income worker who is still on the job, as it is in transportation and considered essential.
I do qualify for the California Life Line service but that has never been any good because the phone companies insist that this house is not at this address. They can’t locate it on what ever system they are using. Ridiculous. I am sitting right here.
On March 4th, my phone stopped making or getting calls. It works in Palm Springs but not in our Basin.
I went to the Walmart to see about another phone and was informed that there was service being done on the towers. Be patient. It may come back on line.
I made many calls to TracFone and Net 10 but nothing. I use a prepaid service through these companies but am now out of luck.
This is bad timing with all this coronavirus and wanting to be in touch with family.
What happened? Why has my voice service been discontinued? Who owns these towers? Was this a money grab to sell new phones and service?
Be safe.
