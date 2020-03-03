EDITOR’S NOTE — Before the fall of the Soviet Union, William Swinnerton spent more than 30 days in the USSR, living with Soviet families. He provided this list of conditions he observed, which he attributed to living under socialism.
•Limited markets. Food was sold on the streets.
•Stores that were empty or had very few items.
•People stood in lines for bread, only to find there was no bread.
•Apartments in poor repair.
•Water and electricity not always available.
•Elevators and street lights not working.
•Road conditions poor (pot holes).
•People lived in fear of the KGB. There was a feeling of being watched, even by their family and friends.
•Having to wait for medical treatment.
•If stopped by the police, you needed three things: driver’s license, registration and money.
•Cars must be parked in fenced area at night and you had to pay a guard.
Mr. Swinnertons 'memories' of the USSR are his own, and I am sure, accurate as far as that goes. However, there are a Great Many differences - critically important differences - between what the USSR called socialism and what people who support someone like Sen. Sanders - including Sanders himself - calls Democratic Socialism. Socialism - basically defined as "social ownership of the means of production and workers' self-management of enterprises.", isn't what the USSR did, but both are still drastically different from "a political movement advocating a gradual and peaceful transition from capitalism to socialism by democratic means", and as such is practiced - to great benefit of it's citizens - by Nordic countries. Anyone - Mr. Swinnerton's memories included - who thinks Socialism re: USSR has ANYTHING at all to do with, or is similar to, Social Democratic principles, is either unintentionally ignorant (not their fault, they just don't know the facts) or intentionally ignorant (defined as someone who refuses to learn).
I can share my all of my thoughts regarding Mr. Whitehurst's comment with three words, "OH, BULL SCHIT !"
What is it Mr. Whitehurst doesn't like about America's liberty, the liberty so many of her young heroes have given their lives to create and preserve?
