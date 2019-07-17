Trump: What clothes?
President Trump, thinking he’s talking to his “base” as another election nears, again startled me with his recent tweets against four U.S. congresswomen who vehemently spoke out against him and his policies. (Don’t we have freedom of speech?)
His reaction to their opposition is to tweet that they should go back to the countries they came from and do good there. Evidently no one told him all four are citizens of the United States. Or does he even care?
Trump continues to sadden my thoughts. We have learned of his lies, his racism, and now his xenophobic tendency is again revealed. He attacks laws, the U.S. Constitution, and is trying to go around a ruling by the Supreme Court ruling banning the use of citizenship in the 2020 census.
Through his tweets and actions, Trump reveals his true nature. What more is there for us to discover — that he’s a draft dodger, a cheat or a crook, or all of the above?
