This is regards to the “Sign Guy” and his right to the First Amendment. I think people should be aware that he really could care less about the First Amendment. His only concern is to get people to argue and to see how far he can verbally push and agitate people.
I walk my dog at the city park on Dumosa frequently. I have watched him and listened to him try to instigate people into arguments over many different subjects from religion, politics, sexuality, children and anything else he can think of to get people riled. He gets the situation going and then leaves laughing. Now he is doing the same thing with the city and the ban on signs at the summer concerts.
This has nothing to do with the First Amendment. He definitely needs attention in one form or the other. Keep the ban so people can go somewhere just to enjoy themselves.
