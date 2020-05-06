In today’s mail I got my letter from the IRS about me and my wife having received our money.
I already knew that we had received our money since it was by direct deposit. So why did I need a letter telling us that we will soon or have already received the money?
The letter was sent first class mail so I guess that might cost as a bulk rate a penny a letter. Given the number of taxpayers being in the vicinity of 143.3 million (2018), that would equate to a taxpayer expense of $1,430,000. I did not figure in those who received money but pay no taxes. Railroad retirees and other exempt groups.
So ... why did this letter go out? It went out because it is signed by Donald John Trump.
What a shameful political ploy to use our tax dollars to claim credit for what the Congress did — not him! Had he even attempted to veto the bill, he would have been shot down in flames by his own party as well as the Democrats.
Time for Trump supporters to look carefully at what this man has done, or more importantly, what this man has undone and how his actions have helped the country.
More dead in six weeks than 10 years of war in Vietnam. The virus is not his fault but his inactions and denials from the very start sure did not assist in lowering the death rate.
Time to go, Mr. Trump.
I tried to buy some Lysol today at Walmart and the shelves were cleaned out. I wonder why?
(9) comments
Steve, My friend, I think maybe you should send back the check, help pay for the stamps you are upset about ! I will provide you with a very short list of President Trumps accomplishments, because you asked there are hundreds more but here are a few
President Trump has followed through on and exceeded his promise to roll back two regulations for every new one created.
President Trump’s Administration surpassed the 2:1 ratio in 2018, eliminating 12 regulations for every new one in 2018.
In 2017, the Trump Administration eliminated 22 regulations for every new one.
Since taking office, President Trump’s deregulation efforts have achieved $33 billion in regulatory savings.
In 2018, these efforts alone delivered $23 billion in benefits to American families and business owners.
President Trump has signed 16 Congressional Review Act resolutions into law, eliminating burdensome Obama-era rules and regulations.
President Trump announced U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, which would have harmed America’s economy and cost American workers millions of jobs.
President Trump signed an executive order to streamline the permitting process for infrastructure projects with a goal of cutting approval time from up to 10 years to an average of 2 years.
President Trump signed legislation to roll back burdensome Dodd-Frank regulations that harmed community banks.
President Trump’s Administration submitted a plan to reorganize the executive branch in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness.
In a historic show of transparency and accountability, the Trump Administration completed the Department of Defense’s first ever audit.
The President implemented a five-year ban on lobbying for White House employees and a lifetime ban on lobbying for foreign countries.
Each quarter since taking office, President Trump has donated his salary, fulfilling a promise he made to the American people.
President Trump is reshaping our Federal judiciary, appointing judges who will follow the Constitution as written.
The President has appointed Circuit Court judges at a record pace.
President Trump has appointed two Supreme Court justices, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
• Passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that will bring relief and business to the American farmer
President Trump released an immigration framework that would fix our broken immigration system through merit-based reform and provide the resources needed to secure our border.
This includes closing the legal loopholes that enable illegal immigration, ending chain migration, and eliminating the visa lottery.
President Trump secured funding to begin building the wall and construction has already begun in areas along the southern border.
President Trump deployed the military to assist in securing the southern border.
President Trump and his Administration took action to require aliens seeking asylum to go to a port of entry to make their claim.
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended 17,256 criminals and 1,019 gang members in FY 2018.
ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested 158,581 aliens in FY 2018, an 11 percent increase from FY 2017.
90 percent of those arrested had criminal convictions, pending charges, or had been issued final orders of removal.
ICE ERO increased removals by 13 percent in FY 2018 to 256,086, the majority of whom were convicted criminals.
Removals of convicted criminal aliens increased by 14 percent from FY 2017.
Nearly 6,000 known or suspected gang members were removed in FY 2018, a 9 percent increase from FY 2017.
The Department of Justice prosecuted a record number of criminal immigration offenses in FY 2018, and increased the number of prosecutions for illegal entry by 84 percent over FY 2017.
Immigration courts are now completing more cases than at any point since 2011
President Trump kept his promise by launching the office of Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) within the Department of Homeland Security.
The Administration has more than doubled the number of jurisdictions participating in the 287(g) program, which enables State and local law enforcement to aid immigration enforcement.
President Trump has made our country safer by ordering the enhanced vetting of individuals entering from countries that do not meet our security standards.
These procedures were upheld in a June 2018 Supreme Court ruling.
My friend, I could go on but its too long of a list, Be happy we have almost five more years of his making America great again,
at 5 minutes past pole closing time in Nov., the Dec. nominee for president will be declaired the California winner.
Yep! He sure did remove regulations! Anything to do with the nation's physical health. Evidently Mercury poisoning is no big deal, nor is polluted water, air and land.
Certainly tRump is a "right to life" leader...until you are birthed, then it's perfectly fine to die from miner's black lung or Mercury poisoning should you be down wind of an obselete coal power plant, nevermind our currently out of balance planet.
No worries about children wanted or otherwise getting a proper education as his minion DeVos destroys our public educational institutions. Rapists welcomed now for advanced educational opportunities.
Took away the extra money that was supposed to improve conditions for our military members to build his "big, beautiful wall" (which he now wants to paint or powder coat matte black at additional massive spend).
No big deal about all of the Covid19 deaths either- just a cost of doing biz.
The list of detrimental items is endless, the accomplishments few.
Yep, most will be very happy to resume normalicy when tRump departs! And none too soon either!
Count your blessings that you got the confirmation letter. It's a security check in case your direct deposit was hijacked or misdirected. Nothing to do with dumb donald. It's a procedure.
Personally as of this writing - no mailed check (it's in the mail?) as my direct deposit instructions evidently were rejected. Fingers crossed...maybe in a few days it will arrive.
Like everyone else, the funds probably won't begin to cover the loses I have incurred since the beginning of March but it will reduce the pain for a few minutes at least.
Be Safe, Be Smart, Stay Safe! We are only on round one of Covid19- with more rounds and more deaths of friends and family right around the corner.
Hi Tim,
That is a long list and most of it is smoke and mirrors as far as I and others can see. But be it as it may for those of you that support him. Why is it everything Obama did wrong and now we have him attacking "W" because of a motivating public service add? The man is a narcissist and a degenerate not to mention deplorable and unworthy of my trust and faith.
I do no longer support him - even though my wife and I voted for him.
He is crass, uneducated and a pathological liar which the people who support him find no issue with and even accept. And I guess that is fine should one desire a quagmire of lies and false accusations from a man that is nothing more than an adolescent.
In the final analysis he won by 60,000 votes in the states that gave him the electoral college win but lost the popular vote as did "W". That is another issue for another time.
I do not think that 60,00 win will happen again despite the great things he has done as you have listed. Being a president is more than those listings you outlined.
It is being presidential and he is the anathema of presidential.
Presidents Trumps accomplishments are not just "smoke and mirrors". What about these...
For the first time on record there are more job openings than unemployed Americans
Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since the election
Cut the white house budget - saved taxpayers $22 million
Decreases debt to GDP ratio - first time in over 50 years
Largest decline in drug prices in 50 years
Liberated all ISIS-controlled territory - top 5 leaders captured
You said "as far as I and others can see" that is the problem. The media has done such a disservice to the people of this country reporting on him and his administration. What they report is never what, or in the correct context of what he actually said. When you say his supporters find no issue with his lies, its actually they know that its all hype and BS from the hateful media and what he said is usually correct. The media has never, and will ever, say Trump was right. Or do they ever go back and correct something that they reported incorrectly.
Loose cannon tRump seems to create his own problems via his Twitter account. I sincerely doubt that the news outlets would ever modify what dumb donald has publicly posted or said. Remember: loose cannons seldom hit the intended target.
Some of us prefer more neutral media sources that report facts only and leave opinions out. Based on unbiased reported facts, tRump has done very poorly on most items of importance.
Both sides of the aisle can "spin" their causes, and manipulate data.
Regardless of tRumps agenda, he had just one job: To be a leader of OUR country. He has failed the majority and failed future generations as well.
As far as media corrections - they do grudgingly. Dumb donald just redirects blame.
Here's a little film clip that rather sums up the current situation pretty well:
https://youtu.be/mGORxuvdRSk
Mr. Spear...
Character and integrity count...especially when you are the president of this country. Trumps has neither. My wife and I have not received a letter, nor a direct deposit. The IRS site says that we are eligible and the check will be mailed to our address on file. Sure they will...The mailing date for the check was supposed to be April 24 and here it is May 6th. When my government lies to me in as many ways as it does now, I look at who is at the top. Trump may be special to a lot of people, but he is one sick pup in my book. I was in the Army when Nixon resigned, which was tough for me since I voted for the man, just as I did for Trump, who is now just way to much of a carnival barker. I wish I had not voted for Trump, since my government is now a confirmed liar in my eyes, and diffing a deeper hole every day. I did vote for Ross Perot once....
