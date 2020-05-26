With the passing of Bob Dunn last week, the Morongo Basin lost one of the greatest civil servants of our present time.
His obituary will list the many community organizations he was involved with, but it cannot describe the generosity with which he shared his life with all of us – with his time, resources, leadership and friendship. How we will miss him! Fair winds and following seas, my dear friend Bob!
