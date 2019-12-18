Oh yes. I remember Dec. 7, 1941, and how I spent that day with my father in the newspaper office of the Fullerton Tribune.
The ticker tape machine was putting out the story of the attack on Pearl Harbor and dad was typing at a speed few could match. By the way, my father and mother bought their first house here in Yucca Valley in 1948. Dad (Perry Maynard) served on the water board. Mother (Carrie Maynard) was very active in the group of women (the Pink Ladies) who got the hospital built here (now the Alzheimer’s facility).
Back to Dec. 7, 1941. After a long day, we left to go home and found our car had been stolen. So we had a long walk home and the car was never recovered.
The war was on and so were things that included the draft of our young men, rationing of things like gas and many food products like butter, meat, sugar etc.
Because we lived in California, we had to cover our windows so no light showed for fear the Japanese would come ashore and air strikes were a possibility.
Dad was what they called a neighborhood warden who would walk the area to see if anyone had light showing.
There are so many memories of that time, including the loss of my dear boyfriend on Iwo Jima.
God bless our vets of all time. I lost three vets, Ted Smith Sr. and Jr. and Hap Harlow.
The USA had already broken the Japanese codes and knew about the approaching strike force. They cleared out all the submarines and aircraft carriers, just leaving behind outdated and outmoded battleships left over from WWI. They also left behind a base full of sailors and airmen as the sacrificial lambs. An outrage like Pearl Harbor was the only thing that would shake America out of it's isolationist stupor, that would force us to enter the war come heck or high water. FDR & Co. were politically maneuvered into this event by forces beyond their control. All the subs & battleships were sent out to sea but the sailors stayed as sacrificial lambs. Unlike the 911 attacks, the Axis was an existential threat to world peace and a shocker was actually necessary. But after 911 they lied about WMD's and invaded Iraq and Afghanistan instead of Saudi Arabia where the supposed 19 hijackers were actually from. The Lusitania and the Gulf of Tonkin "incident" were two more set-up jobs. The Lusitania WAS carrying armaments and was sent into deadly seas anyway, loaded with civilians. The Tonkin attack never even happened AT ALL. You have to force people into war and lies often work much better that the truth.
Sorry- I meant to say "subs and carriers".
