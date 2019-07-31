I heard that there are people in Twentynine Palms that want housing for the homeless. That’s not so smart as it will encourage more of them to come.
Housing for homeless veterans I’m fine with.
I’m almost 73 years old and am tired of being harassed by these vagrants. I don’t wear my wedding rings anymore after having a knife pulled on me. They have grabbed me by the arms and tried to keep me from getting into my car. There is a very dangerous homeless woman in town. She has tried to assault me on more than one occasion.
Most of the homeless are drug addicts!
Calling the sheriff does no good as they are long gone before they can get here to help you. This is a town I used to feel safe in, but not anymore. My thoughts are to get them out of our city, not build housing for them.
(2) comments
Thank you for your letter sir. Having lived in the Basin for going on 19 years, I have not had any problems.
I agree with this gentleman, I have lived up here for 30 yrs and I have watched this area get destroyed by homeless. the town needs to buy them all a one way bus ticket and ship them down to palm springs like they have been doing to us.
