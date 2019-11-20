The Yucca Valley High School 50th celebration and reunion ended on Oct. 20 with renewed friendships, much celebration and just a lot of fun. The classes of 1969-1974 assembled from as far away as Fiji, England, the west and east coasts and states in between. We came together in what used to be a small town with a population of 3,000 and our class sizes were 69 to barely over 100. We were a family and Yucca Valley was the root of our upbringing.
We want to thank our community for making us feel welcome, allowing us to relive memories and offering us great weather! It was here that we grew up, and here we call home. From the reunion committee and all who attended, and those who could not make it, we appreciate the support you have shown us and a time that we will never forget.
Until next time!
