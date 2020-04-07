Why are they leaving basketball courts open at the parks? How can you play basketball six feet apart? It makes no sense. Close those too.
Seriously, why are the playgrounds just now being closed?
Is it stay at home or not? Safer at home means stay home! Sure get outside, but they actually had to force parents to stop taking their kids to playgrounds?
I’m not saying build a bunker, just don’t disregard your child’s safety!
