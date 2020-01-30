As the “Elect Me” signs begin to appear across our town and the country, I am left wondering, where in the United States can I find some Americans? No...not Republicans or Democrats...Americans. You know, Americans are the peoples that aspire to freedom and equality for all. They are thinkers and doers, and not just believers and followers.
Where can I find elected officials that represent all of us, and not do our thinking for us, whatever our particular group?
The job of our elected representatives should be to identify any differing concerns among all their constituents, work toward mutual agreement for all and then implement those ideals and values; and not just to promote their own personal biases used to stimulate their electoral bases.
We should be telling our elected representatives what we want, and not the other way around. Of course, in order to do that, the elected representative has to make themselves available in an appropriate forum to receive that information. As Americans, that information would then be presented to them in an organized and respectful manner.
Obviously, I believe there is an evolving significant disconnect in this ongoing American Dream and how we think about each others groups. I am concerned about the long term effects of our current “hot button” topics being debated, really not for myself, but for my children and more so, my grandchildren.
We can’t successfully progress into the future if we are fighting each other, based on believing and following our personal narrower, regional viewpoints or outside emotional appeals.
