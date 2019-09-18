Someone writes on Sept. 12 that more people should write letters of support for the Liar-in-Chief. Well here’s my letter….
Don has now been accused by a woman who says that when she was 13 years old, Don, the current president of these United States, forced her to have sex with him and then threatened her family if she told. This is a fact, not “fake” news.
He invited the damn Taliban to Camp David and fired his National Security Advisor when he objected. The Mueller Report claims that Don had help from our enemy Russia in winning the election. He said that Mexico would pay for the wall that folks can climb over, cut through and dig under and now he wants to take money from our military to do it. His tax cut helped the very wealthy, his GOP buddies and their donors, his family but not regular folks. His MAGA is all about himself fixing these perceived (by him alone) problems. He blames Obama for Putin capturing Crimea instead of Putin.
He blames George W. for 9/11, suggesting that he would have prevented it. Hah. He can’t keep a staff, much less take on the Afghanistan War, China and Korea, who keeps firing off missiles.
Don’s in way over his head and his false bravado scares no one. He has children and babies held in cages. (So Christian.) He’s using the Justice Department to go after those who oppose him, not for the good of the country but to punish and instill fear in others.
He has a dark heart and I say if you support him then he’s touched your very own darkness. Putin has got his number and you should be looking at that relationship instead of demonizing your fellow Americans who call themselves progressives. Cuz we are.
