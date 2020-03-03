Welcome to America, land of surprises. Where there can be an aha from the diversity our country comprises.
In election season, it’s important to remember that disrespect, maligning, violence and vulgarity against those with opposing opinions doesn’t represent an American that agrees to disagree, per our fundamental tenets of democracy (equality — freedom — humanity — justice — liberty — separation of church and state).
This country is, has been and will be great as long as we are diligent, involved and respectful regarding our diversity in all aspects and retaining our Constitution, the longest living one in the world; and We the People are improving our communications with each other in a ciil, kind way.
The USA is less than 300 years old so we should be proud of the terrific achievements we’ve made while recognizing our serious transgressions that need to be addressed.
