Recently someone asked me why it was so important to pass Measure C at this time.
The answer to that is twofold: First, our schools are in desperate need of improvement and modernization. We have too many portables and not enough permanent classrooms; several of our schools are more than 50 years old; many of our roofs, air conditioners, fire systems, announcement systems and electrical systems are over 30 years old and are in need of replacement and repair; our schools need to be updated to include safety measures such as safety glass and electronic locks; and our secondary schools are lacking sufficient athletic and arts facilities.
The second reason it is important to pass Measure C NOW is because it will make us eligible for $47 million in matching funds from the state.
While it is not guaranteed that we will receive all of the funds, all of those funds WILL go to districts that passed a bond to have the matching funds.
Our kids and communities need and deserve safe and modern schools; they deserve the investment of Measure C.
Please vote “YES” on Measure C.
